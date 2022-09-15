Judge appeals against Kerala High Court order upholding his transfer to Labour Court

KOCHI
September 15, 2022

Former Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode, S. Krishnakumar has filed an appeal against an order of a Single Bench of the Kerala High Court which had quashed his petition that had challenged his transfer.

He contended that his transfer, as presiding officer of the Kollam Labour Court, was against transfer norms applicable to judicial officers under the Kerala State Higher Judicial Service, especially since he was to retire from service in May 2023. He further added that his appointment as presiding officer of the Labour Court was a deputation post and his prior willingness ought to have been obtained. This was not done, he said.

As Principal District and Sessions Judge of Kozhikode, his observation that the complainant in a sexual abuse case against writer Civic Chandran had worn a ‘sexually provocative dress’ had courted controversy.

In a related development, petitions filed by the woman and the State government, challenging the High Court order in the Civic Chandran case, have been posted for hearing on Monday. The prosecution sought permission to question the writer in custody.

