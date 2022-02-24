Judge addresses grievance by prisoner

Staff Reporter KASARAGOD

Jafar, a prisoner in Cheemeni open jail, who has been imprisoned for over 12 years, perhaps never imagined immediate action when he dropped a petition in the prison complaint box seeking help to get information on the action taken on a petition filed in the Supreme Court in 2017 seeking his release.

Kasaragod District Judge C. Krishnakumar, to whom the petitions were forwarded, not only looked into his complaint but also took immediate action to resolve the issue.

In his petition, Mr. Jafar said that he was the sole support for his ailing mother and family. However, he had not yet been informed of the action taken on the petition filed in the apex court.

As soon as the petition came before the judge, he contacted advocate P.V. Dinesh, a Supreme Court lawyer and native of Kasaragod Neeleswaram, who offered necessary assistance and collected all the details of the case.

The judge also telephoned the prisoner and informed him of the steps taken. Mr. Krishnakumar said that the petitions of the prisoners would be considered every month.