JSS snaps ties with LDF

ALAPPUZHA

22 February 2021 21:21 IST

The Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS) has decided to snap its ties with the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

JSS general secretary A.N. Rajan Babu said that the decision was taken at a party State committee meeting held here on Monday.

Mr. Babu said that the decision to end ties was taken after the LDF backtracked on its promise to induct JSS into its fold. “The decision was taken with an overwhelming support. Only three persons opposed it. The future course of action will be taken at a later stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement issued here in the name of K.R. Gouri, who founded JSS in 1994, said that Mr. Babu had been ousted from the JSS for anti-party activities. Ms. Gouri did not attend the State Committee meeting.

In January, Mr. Babu replaced Ms. Gouri as the general secretary of the party. At that time it was said that Ms. Gouri was removed after she informed her willingness to step aside from the post due to ill- health.

Although Ms. Gouri vacated the general secretary's post, she was appointed the president of JSS.