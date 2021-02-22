JSS snaps ties with LDF

The Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS) has decided to snap its ties with the Left Democratic Front (LDF).
JSS general secretary A.N. Rajan Babu said that the decision was taken at a party State committee meeting held here on Monday.
Mr. Babu said that the decision to end ties was taken after the LDF backtracked on its promise to induct JSS into its fold. “The decision was taken with an overwhelming support. Only three persons opposed it. The future course of action will be taken at a later stage,” he said.
Meanwhile, a statement issued here in the name of K.R. Gouri, who founded JSS in 1994, said that Mr. Babu had been ousted from the JSS for anti-party activities. Ms. Gouri did not attend the State Committee meeting.
In January, Mr. Babu replaced Ms. Gouri as the general secretary of the party. At that time it was said that Ms. Gouri was removed after she informed her willingness to step aside from the post due to ill- health.
Although Ms. Gouri vacated the general secretary's post, she was appointed the president of JSS.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath