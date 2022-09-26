J.P. Nadda inaugurates BJP district committee office in capital

Says the office will help the party to spread its ideology across Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala as a whole

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 26, 2022 22:06 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda inaugurated the newly constructed party district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram at Thycaud on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nadda exhorted party workers to become “instruments of change” to enable BJP to expand across the country. While it had a membership base of nearly 18 crore, the party would continue to grow in strength.

“The BJP is an ideology-based and cadre party with a mass following. The party had decided to construct 512 offices in districts where it lacked such facilities. While it has completed the work on 230 offices, the construction of over 150 others were under way. The office in Thiruvananthapuram will help the party in spreading its ideology to every nook and cranny of Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala as a whole,” he said.

BJP State president K. Surendran, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, BJP national executive member and Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, national executive members Kummanam Rajasekharan, P. Rajagopal, P.K. Krishnadas, C.K. Padmanabhan, State secretaries S. Suresh, J.R. Padmakumar and district president V.V. Rajesh were among those who were present on the occasion.

