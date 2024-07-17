Joy’s death: political parties stage protests

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office at Palayam witnessed protests by various political parties on Wednesday against the authorities over the death of sanitation worker N. Joy, who drowned while he was involved in cleaning up Amayizhanjan Canal in the capital earlier this week.

Councillors of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were the first to begin the protests, with a sit-in in front of Mayor Arya Rajendran’s office. The councillors held placards holding the Corporation authorities responsible for the death of the worker. They also raised slogans demanding the Mayor’s resignation.

Later, three district leaders of the Muslim Youth League attempted to barge into the Corporation office, but the large posse of police personnel posted at the office prevented their advance. This was followed by a protest march by the Youth Congress, which turned violent. The police had to employ water cannon several times to disperse the protesters.

