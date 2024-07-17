GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Joy’s death: political parties stage protests

Published - July 17, 2024 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Councillors stage protest near the Mayors’ office in Thiruvananthapurm on Wednesday blaming Corporation authorities for the death of cleaning worker Joy.

Councillors stage protest near the Mayors’ office in Thiruvananthapurm on Wednesday blaming Corporation authorities for the death of cleaning worker Joy. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office at Palayam witnessed protests by various political parties on Wednesday against the authorities over the death of sanitation worker N. Joy, who drowned while he was involved in cleaning up Amayizhanjan Canal in the capital earlier this week.

Councillors of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were the first to begin the protests, with a sit-in in front of Mayor Arya Rajendran’s office. The councillors held placards holding the Corporation authorities responsible for the death of the worker. They also raised slogans demanding the Mayor’s resignation.

DYFI members stage a protest at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station demanding compensation for the family of Joy who lost his life while cleaning Amayizhanjan Canal on Wednesday.

DYFI members stage a protest at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station demanding compensation for the family of Joy who lost his life while cleaning Amayizhanjan Canal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Later, three district leaders of the Muslim Youth League attempted to barge into the Corporation office, but the large posse of police personnel posted at the office prevented their advance. This was followed by a protest march by the Youth Congress, which turned violent. The police had to employ water cannon several times to disperse the protesters.

