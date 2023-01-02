Joice George ruffles farmers’ feathers in Idukki after he says buffer zone is a reality

January 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

In 2014, the hill district of Idukki was on the boil with farmers hitting the streets with protests against the implementation of the Madhav Gadgil-Kasturirangan committee report. The Catholic Church and the Church-backed farmers’ movement, High Range Samrakahana Samithy (HRSS), had held a series of protests and Left Democratic Front-backed HRSS candidate Joice George won by a margin of over 50,000 votes in the 2014 Parliament elections.

Then Mr. George was considered a saviour of the Idukki people. But after eight years, Mr. George is facing the heat from various corners, including the CPI(M), over his controversial buffer zone statement.

Speaking at a meeting organised by K.M. Sachindev, MLA, at Koorachundu in Kozhikode last week, Mr. George said that the buffer zone was a reality and everyone had to accept it.

“Buffer zones have already been implemented in the neighbouring States, including Tamil Nadu. We understand the anxiety of farmers on forest fringes. Such concerns are not out of place. Meanwhile, we are facing a major legal battle. We have to be united in order to overcome the issue,” Mr. George had said.

The statement has sparked a controversy and the Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA) alleged that Mr. George was a traitor. The United Democratic Front and other groups too have launched open protests against the statement.

When contacted, Mr. George told The Hindu that what he said was a reality. “The buffer zone became a reality the moment the apex court issued an order in this regard. At the meeting, I merely pointed that we need a joint effort to overcome the issue. I never supported the buffer zone,” said Mr. George.

“Some politically motivated groups are targeting me,” he added.

Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) general convener Rassak Chooravelil said that they suspected that the buffer zone statement was a mistake by Mr. George. “Mr. George clearly knows the issues faced by farmers in Idukki. We don’t know how he could make such statements. Once Mr. George had agreed to solve all land-related issues in Idukki,” said Mr Chooravelil.

“The reality is that Mr. George was the only beneficiary of the Madhav Gadgil-Kasturirangan protest in Idukki in 2014. But after being elected MP, Mr. George and the HRSS tried to turn the farmer community into a CPI(M) vote bank. This way, the HRSS had eventually lost its public trust,” said a source.

Fr. Jins Karakkat, chairman of the media commission of the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, said that the Church would not associate with any politically motivated groups in future protests. “

In a recent meeting at Vazhavara, near Kattappana, Bishop Mar John Nellikkunnel had clarified that the Church would be ready to conduct a joint protest with only those groups that do not have any vested interests.,” said Fr. Karakkat.

During the protests against the Gadgil-Kasturirangan reports, the Idukki diocese had organised protests under the banner of the HRSS.

After assuming charge, Idukki Bishop Mar John Nellikkunnel took a neutral stand on the electoral process prior to the last Parliament elections. In a letter to priests under the Idukki diocese, Mar Nellikunnel wrote that as spiritual leaders of people, we should not take any position favouring any side. Bishop Nellikunnel had urged priests within the Idukki diocese to refrain from participating in election-related propaganda, statements and meetings.