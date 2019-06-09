Journey to a backwater paradise

Nestled in the region’s backwater landscape, Malarikkal offers something to the visitors every season.

Throughout the spring, it offers a breathtaking view of the sun rising and setting over a sea of waterlily bloom. While the sun and quaintness of the place remain constant, the pink shade of flowers gives way to the lush greenery of paddy saplings the next season. Then in the monsoon, it turns into an unending expanse of water.

About one-and-half-years after taking off of a locally-owned tourism enterprise, the prospects of Malarikkal near Kottayam has received a major shot in the arm with the opening of dedicated Tourism Information Centre.

The facility, formally launched by the Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran here the other day, aims at drawing more tourists to explore the destination having a 1,800- acre polder as its core area.

“The office, to be run by trained locals, will help people find us, help us find our clients, making sure everyone has a good experience with the destination,” said K.Anil Kumar, Malarikkal Tourism Society. The centre will provide information on the tourism potential of the location and the things to do such as canoe ride, cycling, toddy tapping and fishing, among several other things.

The growth of the Malarikkal region, which currently records a footfall of upto 500 visitors on peak days, coincides with the restoration of the canals criss-crossing the region as part of the Meenchilar-Meenantharayaaar-Kodooraar river linking programme.

“Putting this huge network of water bodies into effective use was the only way through which we could keep them in a good condition over the long time. Hence, a decision to promote it as a countryside tourism destination with canoe rides by involving the local community was made,” Mr.Anil Kumar explained.

While the opening of a bridge recently has solved connectivity issues from Kottayam, the location of Malarikkal along the Alappuzha-Kottayam canal, a major boat route, also adds to its potential.

Water sports

Having launched the destination with a three-day tourism fest in January 2018, the Tourism society has chalked out a plan covering community-based activities to water-sports.

In consultation with the Responsible Tourism Mission, it looks to establish a destination code of conduct for both the visitors as well as the local community, besides developing home and farmstay facilities.

“The locals are being trained in helping the visitors explore the area to the most while in the next phase, we also look to expand the marketing activities by hoisting a website and through other activities. It is important for us to be prepared as a responsible tourism destination, before opening ourselves in the foreign markets, which is expected to take place very shortly,” said Shajimon Vattappilly, secretary, Malarikkal Tourism Society.