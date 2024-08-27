Journalist union protests against Suresh Gopi’s mistreatment of mediapersons  

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists, Thrissur district committee, in a statement on Tuesday, sought an apology from Union Minister Suresh Gopi for his inappropriate behaviour towards mediapersons, which sparked a significant protest from various sections.

Mr. Gopi became visibly agitated when reporters sought his response to the Hema panel report and the BJP’s call for the resignation of CPI(M) MLA and actor Mukesh. He attempted to brush them off asserting “my way is my right.”

The Kerala Union for Working Journalists (KUWJ) issued a statement condemning the Minister’s behaviour. “The media have every right to seek a response from the Union Minister, who is also a cine actor, about current issues in the film industry. Mr. Gopi’s reaction was undemocratic and reflects an unacceptable arrogance towards the media. This is not the first instance of his rudeness to the media. As a Union Minister and MP for Thrissur, there are higher expectations of responsible conduct from him.”

Meanwhile, former MLA Anil Akkara filed a formal complaint with the City Police Commissioner seeking action against Mr. Gopi over the incident.

In a display of protest, Congress councillors in the Thrissur Corporation tore up a photo of Mr. Gopi. They also presented a resolution in the council condemning the incident and demanding accountability.

AIYF activists took out a rally in Thrissur in protest against the incident.