Journalist passes away

July 31, 2022 19:35 IST

R. Gopikrishnan, veteran journalist and Chief Editor of Metro Vartha, a vernacular daily in Malayalam, passed away at his residence here after a brief illness. He was 67 and is survived by wife Leela Gopikrishnan, son Vinay Gopikrishnan, and daughter Sneha Gopikrishnan.

Cremation will be held at the Muttambalam crematorium with full State honours by 4 p.m. on Monday. A recipient of the best journalist award by the Kerala government in 1985 and 1988, he began his career with the Deepika daily and worked in various other vernacular publications including Mangalam and Kerala Kaumudi. He also translated Dan Brown’s famous work The Da Vinci Code into Malayalam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy offered condolences.