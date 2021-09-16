Journalist M.P. Prakasham passes away

Former journalist M.P. Prakasham, who was a known Left-wing political activist in southern Kerala, died at his house at Vennala here on Thursday, aged 89 years.

Born at Vayalar in 1932, he joined the Communist movement at the age of 14 and was active in students’ bodies. He served as a journalist with Janayugam daily in Kollam and Ernakulam and was also CPI district council member in the two districts.

Mr. Prakasham was elected secretary and president of Ernakulam Press Club in 1973 and 1986 respectively. He was national council member of Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) and retired from service in 1992.

His wife P.N. Dayabai retired as teacher. The couple has three sons - M P Praveen (Principal Correspondent, The Hindu, Kochi), Pramod and Pradeep.