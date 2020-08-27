Journalist interrogated

KOCHI

27 August 2020 19:02 IST

Customs officials on Thursday interrogated Anil Nambiar, a senior journalist of Janam TV, in connection with the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. Mr. Nambiar reached the Kochi office of the investigation agency around 10.30 a.m. on the day.

The call data records of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the case, had revealed that Mr. Nambiar had reportedly contacted her on the day on which the contraband was seized.

As the news of the telephone call surfaced, Mr. Nambiar had clarified through his social media page that he called Swapna seeking the version of the UAE consulate regarding the smuggling case. He also explained that Swapna had returned the call after an hour to provide the version of the consulate. He also denied media reports that he had earlier met her at a hotel.

