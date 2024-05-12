Journalist Bipin Chandran passes away

Bipin Chandran, 50, son of senior CPI(M) leader S. Ramachandran Pillai, passed away here on Sunday. He was working as private secretary to the vice chairman, State Planning Board. He was under treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after he fell ill. Bipin Chandran had a long stint as a journalist in New Delhi. He was executive editor of the business magazine Entrepreneur. He had also worked at Business Standard and The Financial Express. More recently, he was additional private secretary to Health Minister Veena George. The body will be brought to his residence (CRA-83) at NSS Karayogam Road, Pettah, Anayara, on Monday afternoon. The cremation will be held at the Santhikavadam crematorium at 4 p.m. on Monday. He is survived by wife Shyja and children Adith Pillai and Arohi Pillai.