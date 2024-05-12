GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Journalist Bipin Chandran passes away

Published - May 12, 2024 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Bipin Chandran

Bipin Chandran

Bipin Chandran, 50, son of senior CPI(M) leader S. Ramachandran Pillai, passed away here on Sunday. He was working as private secretary to the vice chairman, State Planning Board. He was under treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after he fell ill. Bipin Chandran had a long stint as a journalist in New Delhi. He was executive editor of the business magazine Entrepreneur. He had also worked at Business Standard and The Financial Express. More recently, he was additional private secretary to Health Minister Veena George. The body will be brought to his residence (CRA-83) at NSS Karayogam Road, Pettah, Anayara, on Monday afternoon. The cremation will be held at the Santhikavadam crematorium at 4 p.m. on Monday. He is survived by wife Shyja and children Adith Pillai and Arohi Pillai.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.