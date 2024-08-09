GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Journal published by Kerala State Higher Education Council secures top ranking in SCOPUS international journal rankings

Higher Education for the Future is ranked third globally among journals in terms of impact factor

Updated - August 09, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The cover page of the latest edition of Higher Education for the Future published by Kerala State Higher Education Council

Higher Education for the Future, a bi-annual peer-reviewed multidisciplinary journal published by Kerala State Higher Education Council, has achieved a top quartile (Q1) ranking in the prestigious SCOPUS international journal rankings.

Globally, it ranks third in terms of citations and impact factor, and leads the Social Sciences subject area in India.

The journal, published in association with Sage Publications (India), had been launched in 2010 as the Journal of Convergence Studies by K.N. Panikkar, the first vice-chairperson of the council. It initially functioned under an advisory body comprising luminaries including Noam Chomsky, Romila Thapar, Terry Eagleton and Roger Y. Tsien. The publication was renamed to its current title during the tenure of former vice-chairperson T.P. Sreenivasan.

Previously managed with an annual liability of ₹1 lakh until 2018, the journal has since evolved into a royalty-generated publication with a substantial readership. The editorial board is led by Rajan Gurukkal, the council vice-chairperson, as chief editor; P.K. Michael Tharakan as editor, and council member secretary Rajan Varughese as associate editor. Editorial administration is handled by Deepika Lakshman, the council’s documentation officer.

Professor Gurukkal notes that two special issues - one on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on higher education and another on the National Education Policy - fetched the highest citations globally.

The journal is renowned for its discussions on knowledge transmission challenges, outcome-based education, transformative changes in global higher education, techno-pedagogy, and higher-order cognition. Its upcoming special issue on artificial intelligence and the future of higher education is also anticipated to attract significant reader interest.

Prof. Gurukkal attributes the publication’s incremental improvement in quality to its ongoing editorial efforts to elevate pragmatic articles to theoretical ones through relentless revision based on blind reviews.

