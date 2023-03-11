HamberMenu
Josy Joseph’s book wins Media Academy award

March 11, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

`The Silent Coup: A History of India’s Deep State’ authored by Josy Joseph has bagged the global media award instituted by the Kerala Media Academy for the best work by a Keralite journalist. The award comprising a cash prize of ₹50,000, a citation and statuette will be presented at the International Media festival at Ernakulam on March 25, academy chairman R.S.Babu said here on Saturday. The jury comprising Thomas Jacob, N.E. Sudheer and Meena T. Pillai observed that The Silent Coup was a voice for justice. The academy also announced the winners of the media research fellowship in various categories.

