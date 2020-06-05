Josephine’s remark draws flak

Observation of the Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine about the functioning of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has drawn flak from the Opposition which has demanded her resignation.

During a media interaction here on Friday, Ms. Josephine elucidated the action the commission had taken on complaints against various CPI(M) leaders, including Left Democratic Front convener A. Vijayaraghavan, S. Rajendran. P.K. Sasi and C.K. Hareendran, all MLAs. The commission had been functioning in a dispassionate manner, she said.

Ms. Josephine, also a central committee member of the CPI(M), said the party was also functioning like a court and a police station. This observation sparked off a row.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the chairperson who said that the party was acting like a court and a police station did not deserve to hold the position. Ms. Josephine, while holding a quasi-judicial position, making such statements was unacceptable, he said.

Mr. Chennithala condemned the gangrape instance at Kadinamkulam and said that incidents of violence against women and children were on the rise in the State. He accused Ms. Josephine of justifying those involved in such incidents.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran accused Ms. Josephine of challenging the rule of law. Her observation about the CPI(M) showed that she did not approve of the legal system in the country and, therefore, should resign, Mr. Surendran said.

During his routine COVID-19 briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in response to a query said, Ms. Josephine’s remarks did not come to his notice.