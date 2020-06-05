Kerala

Josephine’s remark draws flak

Opposition demands her resignation

Observation of the Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine about the functioning of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has drawn flak from the Opposition which has demanded her resignation.

During a media interaction here on Friday, Ms. Josephine elucidated the action the commission had taken on complaints against various CPI(M) leaders, including Left Democratic Front convener A. Vijayaraghavan, S. Rajendran. P.K. Sasi and C.K. Hareendran, all MLAs. The commission had been functioning in a dispassionate manner, she said.

Ms. Josephine, also a central committee member of the CPI(M), said the party was also functioning like a court and a police station. This observation sparked off a row.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the chairperson who said that the party was acting like a court and a police station did not deserve to hold the position. Ms. Josephine, while holding a quasi-judicial position, making such statements was unacceptable, he said.

Mr. Chennithala condemned the gangrape instance at Kadinamkulam and said that incidents of violence against women and children were on the rise in the State. He accused Ms. Josephine of justifying those involved in such incidents.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran accused Ms. Josephine of challenging the rule of law. Her observation about the CPI(M) showed that she did not approve of the legal system in the country and, therefore, should resign, Mr. Surendran said.

During his routine COVID-19 briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in response to a query said, Ms. Josephine’s remarks did not come to his notice.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 8:46:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/josephines-remark-draws-flak/article31760267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY