Josephine hands over hate letters to SPC

Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine on Friday handed over the hate mail she had received to State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera.

In a statement here, Ms. Josephine said the commission would issue notice to P.C. George, MLA, seeking an explanation from him on his adverse remarks about the commission.

She said the commission could not move earlier because the Assembly session was on and subsequently the legislator went abroad. The commission’s counsel had given its legal opinion to suo motu file a case against him. It was in this context that commission director V.U. Kuriakose was entrusted with the inquiry.

To move against MLA

She said the commission would take further action after examining the legislator’s statements and his explanation. She said the actor who was subjected to molestation had told her that the legislator’s statements had caused pain to her.

The commission chairperson started getting the hate mail after the commission had taken a suo moto case against the legislator in connection with his adverse remarks about the female actor. The letters and parcel were sent in fake names, the commission statement said.