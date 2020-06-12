Joseph threatens to stay away from UDF

Irked over the inability of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to facilitate a change of guard in the Kottayam district panchayat, the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by P.J. Joseph here on Friday threatened to stay away from the coalition till the implementation of the existing seat-sharing deal.

“We will not attend the UDF meeting till the incumbent president of the local body steps down from the post. The coalition has a responsibility to ensure that the deal brokered by it is executed. We will immediately move a no-confidence motion in the council,” Mr. Joseph said while addressing the media here on Friday.

Asserting that the resignation should be unconditional, Mr. Joseph noted that the deadline for the Mani faction for handing over the seat had ended at least two months ago. “It is now up to the UDF to decide on a convenient date for bringing the no-confidence motion,” he said.

The statement by Mr. Joseph assumes significance as the Congress is still undecided on turning against the Jose K. Mani faction. With just two members in the local body council, a support by the Congress members is essential for the Joseph group to enforce the resignation of Sebastian Kulathungal, the incumbent president.

Earlier, there were reports that the warring factions had agreed for a temporary truce following the marathon deliberations initiated by the UDF over the past two days. During the meeting, the Mani group put forth a demand to continue with the existing seat-sharing agreement between the KC(M) groups in the upcoming local body and Assembly elections.

Mr. Jose K. Mani, in his response, accused Mr. Joseph of attempting to bring the UDF under pressure. “The actual agreement drafted during the tenure of K.M. Mani as chairman of the party does not speak of any such seat-sharing plans. We have conveyed our position to the UDF and the matter is under its consideration. At the same time, certain proposals forwarded by us and suggestions by the UDF too are being deliberated,” he told media persons.

Meanwhile, a high-power committee of the Mani faction was progressing in Kottayam late on Friday.