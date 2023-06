June 10, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - KOCHI

Joseph Thomas, the founder president of Free Software Movement of India, died here on Friday.

He was 75.

He was a key resource person of the People’s Plan Programme.

Free Software Movement of India is a national coalition of various regional and sectoral free software movements operating in different parts of India. It was formed in 2010 by Joseph Thomas with the objective to take free software to all computer users and to all the sections of the society.

