Joseph Thomas, founder of free software movement, no more

Joseph Thomas, the founder president of Free Software Movement of India, died here on Friday.
He was 75.
He was a key resource person of the People’s Plan Programme.
June 10, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - KOCHI
