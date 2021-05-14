Joseph Paatthikal Cor Episcopa passes away

KOCHI

14 May 2021 14:17 IST

He contested Assembly poll from Kunnathunad

Joseph Paatthikal Cor Episcopa of the Malankara Syrian Jacobite Church died at Perumbavur near here on Friday, aged 85 years.

Born in 1936 to Fr Paulose Paathikkal and Annamma, Joseph Paatthikal was dedicated as priest in 1956. In 1987, he was given Cor Episcopa title at Damascus by Moran Mor Ignatius Zakka I Patriarch.

He held many posts, including as co-trustee, working commitee member and managing committee member of the church. He was also member of the church's legal cell, Angamaly diocesan council and the peace committee appointed by the Patriarch and also served as president of Perumbavur ecumenical clergy association. He served in over 16 churches.

Spell in politics

He also made a brief foray into politics and was councillor and deputy leader of the opposition in Perumbavur Municipality. In 1982, he contested the Assembly poll from Kunnathunad against then Minister for food Paul C. Mani as independent/Congress rebel, garnering substantial number of UDF votes. This eventually led to the victory of the LDF candidate.

Funeral

The funeral will be held at 10 am on Saturday at Bethel Suloko Jacobite Cathedral in Perumbavur. It will be telecast live in Koinonia Vision YouTube channel.

His children are Abraham Joseph, George Joseph, late Paul Joseph, Fr John Joseph, vicar of St George Chapel, Mangalathu Nada, and Annam. His siblings are Chevalier. Paulose Paathikkal and Ammini Varghese Poikattil.