Joseph opposes election of new chief

Even as the bitter power struggle caused yet another crack in the Kerala Congress (M), the faction led by party working chairman P.J. Joseph appears firm on foiling the anointment of Jose K. Mani as the party chairman.

In a statement issued soon after the nomination of Mr. Mani as the KC(M) chairman here on Sunday, Mr. Joseph termed the parallel meeting held in Kottayam an attempt to fragment the party and a clear violation of the party constitution.

“As per Rule 29 of the party constitution, all duties and responsibilities of the party chairman are now vested with the working chairman. Under this, only the chairman has the authority to convene the State committee meeting that too by serving notice at least 10 days prior to the event. But in this case, the members were intimated only through text messages. Not all were aware of such a meeting,” the statement said.

Asserting the need to evolve a consensus to select the party chairman, he accused Mr. Mani of attempting to split the party by abstaining deliberately from reconciliation talks. The statement said only a letter signed by a fourth of the State committee members was needed to fill the interim posts. There was no need to convene the State committee meeting.

According to Mr. Joseph, attending the parallel meeting held in Kottayam amounted to pulling out of the party. The letter given by the KC(M) high-power committee members to the acting chairman was indicative of his majority in the party, he added.

Meanwhile, party deputy chairman C.F. Thomas said he would stand by the faction to be approved by the Election Commission (EC). ‘‘Nobody is coming out of this split looking dignified. But as one of the founding leaders of the KC(M), I wish to stay with the party to be approved by the commission,’’ he said.

Question of symbol

Meanwhile, the latest division will also trigger a war over the KC(M) symbol with both the factions set to approach the EC staking claim over the party, its symbol and assets.

Official sources said the side which had the support of majority legislators would be considered official. As of now, the Mani faction has the support of two legislators — Roshy Augustine and N. Jayaraj besides the two parliamentarians Jose K. Mani and Thomas Chazhikadan. The Joseph faction on the other hand has two legislators — Mr. Joseph and Mons Joseph. The fifth legislator, C.F. Thomas, is yet to affirm his position.