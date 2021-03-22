Joseph group gets uniform symbol

ECI alllots ‘farmer driving a tractor’

As the deadline to withdraw the nomination papers to contest in the Assembly elections ended on Monday, the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph heaved a sigh of relief with the party finally managing to ensure a common symbol to all its candidates.

In view of the delay in getting a new election symbol from the Election Commission of India (ECI) post its merger with the P.C. Thomas faction, all 10 candidates fielded by the party had sought ‘farmer driving tractor’ as their poll symbol. It, however, faced the prospect of receiving another symbol in one seat as Babychan Mukkadan, a Congress rebel who contests as a candidate of the Indian Christian Secular Party in Changanassery, too staked claim for the same symbol.

Concerned over the development, the Joseph group tried reaching out to Mr. Mukkadan, though to no avail. The uncertainty, which lasted for over a couple of days, ended finally with the Returning Officer on Monday allotting the desired symbol to the Joseph group’s candidate in Changanassery, V.J. Lally. Mr. Mukkadan, meanwhile, was allotted ‘coconut grove’ as his poll symbol.

Besides the Joseph group, Mani C. Kappan, president of the Nationalist Congress Kerala who faces Jose K. Mani in Pala, too has been allotted ‘farmer driving tractor’ as his poll symbol. Mr. Kappan, meanwhile, also faces threat from a namesake Mani C. Kuriakose, who contests as an independent.

Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George, who seeks re-election from Poonjar, has been allotted the poll symbol of ‘hat’. The veteran leader had contested under the same symbol during the previous Assembly election as well.