Kerala

Joseph faction seeks dist. panchayat chief post

Writes to UDF to honour pact on seat sharing

Marking the start of another phase of infighting in Kerala Congress (M), the faction led by party working chairman P.J. Joseph has approached the United Democratic Front (UDF) seeking it to honour a seat-sharing pact brokered by it last year.

In a letter addressed to senior UDF leaders the faction asked the coalition to facilitate the appointment of Ajith Muthiramala as president of Kottayam district panchayat replacing Sebastian Kulathungal, the nominee of the Jose K. Mani faction.

The letter, signed by prominent Joseph group leaders Mons Joseph, MLA, and Joy Abraham, pointed out that the term of Mr. Kulathungal as per the existing seat-sharing pact had ended on March 24 this year. As per the pact struck last year, Mr. Kulathungal was to hold the post for eight months and Mr. Muthiramala for the remaining six months, they said.

Denies claim

While the UDF leadership is yet to respond, the rival KC(M) faction has come out denying claims of the Joseph faction. Stephen George, State general secretary of the Jose K. Mani group, said the claims of the Joseph group were indeed aimed at weakening the UDF.

“The district panchayat, under the leadership of Mr. Kulathungal, has taken up a series of COVID-19 prevention activities. A change in leadership at this point will only weaken these activities,” he said. Mr. Georgesaid the only pact within the UDF was that the Congress and the KC(M) would share the five-year team.

