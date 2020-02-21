Joseph faction creating disorder in UDF: Mani

Alappuzha

21 February 2020 22:33 IST

The faction led by P.J. Joseph is trying to create disorder and division in the United Democratic Front (UDF), Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani has said.

Mr. Mani was inaugurating a district leadership meeting of the KC (M) faction led by him in Alappuzha on Friday.

“The actions of the Joseph faction are aimed at creating internal strife in the UDF,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mani said that a KC (M) nominee would contest as UDF candidate in the Kuttanad byelection. “The Kuttanad seat was allotted to the party after we handed over the Punalur seat to Congress in 2011,” he said.