ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Puthankala elected vice-president of Kottayam district panchayat

February 15, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jose Puthankala of the KC(M) being greeted on his election as vice-president of the Kottayam district panchayat by panchayat president K.V. Bindu and Shubhesh Sudhakaran of the CPI on Thursday.

Jose Puthankala of the Kerala Congress (M) was elected vice-president of the Kottayam district panchayat on Thursday. He succeeds Shubesh Sudhakaran of the Communist Party of India, who stepped down from the post recently in line with a power-sharing agreement in the Left Democratic Front.

Mr. Puthankala bagged 14 votes while the rival candidate, Reji M. Philipose of the United Democratic Front, received just seven votes. The lone BJP member in the panchayat abstained from voting.

Mr. Puthenkala, who represents the Kaduthuruthy division, is one of the five KC(M) members in the 22-member district panchayat. As per a power-sharing within the LDF, the party is now slated to hold the post for the next couple of years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US