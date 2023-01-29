ADVERTISEMENT

Jose K.Mani bats for law ensuring special rights for coastal communities

January 29, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman, Kerala Congress(M) Jose K. Mani has urged the Centre for a law giving special rights for coastal communities.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Thiruvananthapuram District Committee Office of the party, he said residents of coastal areas were entitled to special rights, like tribal communities who were given rights under legislation.

He said the Kerala Congress(M) would intervene more in local issues and strike a chord with citizens. He added that the stand taken by the party on the buffer zone issue had proved to bbe correct.

Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine was the chief guest at the function. Party district president Sahayadas Nadar chaired the meeting. State General Secretary Anandakumar, State Secretariat Member Varkala Sajeev and District General Secretary C.R. Sunu were among those who spoke.

The main hall in the district committee office has been named after former party supremo K.M.Mani.

