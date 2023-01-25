HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Jose K. Mani to move private bill on wildlife attacks

January 25, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding an urgent amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Rajya Sabha MP, Jose K. Mani will soon move a private member’s Bill in the Rajya Sabha with a request to review the laws pertaining to conservation of forests and wildlife so that the protection of human life and property takes prominence.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Mr.Mani said that when the law came into force, incidence of wildlife straying into human habitats was much less. This situation, however, has undergone a rapid change and it has become impossible for humans to live in forest fringes.

“The existing laws stipulate jail term for people even if they try to defend themselves in the face of attacks from wildlife. Areas designated as wildlife sanctuaries and national parks have become overpopulated with wild animals, which are causing immense damage to human lives and properties,” noted Mr.Mani.

He also pointed to a report by the Intergovernmental Science Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services in July last year, which suggested to fix the number of wild animals to be kept in each sanctuary while translocating the rest.

“Compensations should be ensured for damage caused by wildlife attacks along the lines of the insurance in case of road accidents. A tribunal should be constituted exclusively for this purpose,” he demanded, while also calling for announcement of comprehensive programmes against wildlife attacks in the centre and State budgets.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.