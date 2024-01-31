ADVERTISEMENT

Jose K. Mani seeks Central steps to ensure fair price for rubber

January 31, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

At an all-party meeting convened on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming session of Parliament, Jose K. Mani, Chairman of the Kerala Congress (M), urged the Union government to institute changes in import policies to ensure a fair price for rubber farmers.

Asserting that the price of natural rubber is determined solely on the basis of the policies of the Union government, he also proposed the announcement of a base price for rubber in the upcoming Central Budget.

Noting the stark decline in rubber prices from ₹250 in 2011 to the current rate of ₹140, he highlighted the lack of Central government intervention over the past decade to address the persistent slump in rubber prices.

In addition, Mr. Mani emphasised the need for measures to prevent wild animal attacks and curb the spread of zoonotic diseases originating from wildlife.

