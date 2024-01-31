GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jose K. Mani seeks Central steps to ensure fair price for rubber

January 31, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

At an all-party meeting convened on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming session of Parliament, Jose K. Mani, Chairman of the Kerala Congress (M), urged the Union government to institute changes in import policies to ensure a fair price for rubber farmers.

Asserting that the price of natural rubber is determined solely on the basis of the policies of the Union government, he also proposed the announcement of a base price for rubber in the upcoming Central Budget.

Noting the stark decline in rubber prices from ₹250 in 2011 to the current rate of ₹140, he highlighted the lack of Central government intervention over the past decade to address the persistent slump in rubber prices.

In addition, Mr. Mani emphasised the need for measures to prevent wild animal attacks and curb the spread of zoonotic diseases originating from wildlife.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.