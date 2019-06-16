Jose K. Mani elected KC(M) chairman

The long-running schism in the Kerala Congress (M) finally came to the open with a parallel meeting of the party's State committee convened here on Sunday electing Jose K. Mani as the new chairman.

The meeting, which began at the CSI Retreat Centre here around 3 p.m., unanimously nominated the heir apparent of the party’s founder chairman K.M. Mani. With senior party leader K.A. Antony leading the proceedings, as many as 312 members of the State committee attended the event, which progressed under tight police security.

The meeting began by commemorating the party’s founder leader K.M. Mani. Soon, senior party leader E.J. Augasthi proposed Mr. Jose K. Mani’s name before the State committee as the next chairman. The nomination, which was seconded by P.K. Sajeev and Thomas Joseph, was unanimously adopted by the State committee.

Expressing his gratitude to party workers, Mr. Jose K. Mani vowed to uphold the political philosophy espoused by the founder chairman. ‘‘A lot more is left to be done. As your leader, I promise you that I will work hard to achieve the goals set by K.M. Mani, our visionary founder leader,’’ he told the workers amidst a huge round of applause.

Party legislators Roshy Augustine and N. Jayaraj and MP-elect Thomas Chazhikadan were among those spoke on the occasion. Following the meeting, Mr. Jose K.Mani left for the party State committee office in Kottayam town to formally assume the charge. A portrait of K.M. Mani was also unveiled on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jose K. Mani side-stepped the question on the selection of party leader in the State Assembly and responded that ‘‘all such matters will be taken up at a later stage.’’

Earlier, Mr. Jose K. Mani was accorded a rousing reception at the venue of the meeting. The party activists who assembled at the venue made their presence felt with high pitched slogans well before the arrival of their future leader.

The elevation of Mr. Mani against the objections raised by the KC(M) acting chairman P.J. Joseph also marks yet another split in the party along the lines of the two competing leaders. The latest round of feud, which escalated after K.M. Mani’s death in April, has its roots in the State-wide rally led by Mr. Jose K. Mani ahead of the recent Lok Sabha election.

According to observers, the biggest challenge for the political scion, who is seen as more moderate than his father, in leading the party in future will be to strengthen its base among the youth after its thumping victory from the Kottayam Parliament seat in the recent election. His survival in the political landscape of central Kerala will depend on the performance of the UDF during the next Assembly election.