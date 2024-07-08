Jose K. Mani dismisses allegations against CM for defeat in Kottayam

Despite the mounting criticism within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani dismissed allegations that the defeat of Thomas Chazhikadan in the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat was due to the Chief Minister’s public expression of displeasure on the then MP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Mani said: “There is no point in attributing a candidate’s defeat to a single public address. As far as the KC(M) is concerned, the LDF holds collective responsibility for the defeat, and it is pointless to blame a single individual.”

The controversy began during the Nava Kerala Sadas in Pala when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan openly criticised Mr. Chazhikadan, the then-sitting MP of Kottayam, for making various demands, including hiking the support price for natural rubber. The incident, which had received extensive media coverage, also sparked a political uproar in central Travancore.

Mr. Mani also dismissed speculation about the KC(M) leaving the LDF to join the Congress-led coalition, stating, “We have never discussed that topic. It’s just a figment of imagination by a section of Congress leaders.”

Addressing another query, Mr. Mani called for the scrapping of the metal frame constructed as part of the skywalk project in Kottayam, deeming the project unfeasible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.