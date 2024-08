Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani, MP, has allotted ₹1 crore under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) towards the State government’s rehabilitation project for the landslide-struck areas of Wayanad. An official statement said the fund will be spent on various projects to be prioritised by the State government. The fund will be transferred as soon as the Union government issues a notification declaring the region as disaster-affected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.