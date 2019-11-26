Jose faction moves police

With the factional war in the Kerala Congress (M) spilling over to the digital space, the faction led by Jose K. Mani has approached the police against the rival group for their alleged attempts to defame the late K.M. Mani and his family members.

Joseph’s son

The complaints have accused Appu Jacob John, son of KC(M) working chairman P.J. Joseph, and 14 others of character assassination and abuse.

Accusing the Joseph faction of creating fake accounts in various social networking sites, the screenshots of these abusive statements allegedly made by the accused too have been attached with the complaints. Besides Mr. John, who reportedly heads the social media unit of the Joseph faction, action has been sought against senior Joseph-faction leader Saji Manjakadambil and Rakesh Idappura on the same charges.

The complaints have been handed over to the cyber police for investigation. The latest development comes even as the Election Commission of India is slated to consider the leadership dispute between Mr. Mani and Mr. Joseph at a hearing on Tuesday.

Rally, meeting

Meanwhile, the Kottayam district committee of the KC(M), constituted by the Jose faction, is slated to launch its preparation for the upcoming local body elections with a mass rally and meeting of the party workers at Kaduthuruthy on November 30. Mr. Mani will inaugurate the rally, which will be attended by Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, legislators Roshy Augustine and N. Jayaraj.

The rally in Kaduthuruthy will be followed up with similar events in all the Assembly segments of Kottayam in December and January.