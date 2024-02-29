GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jorty M. Chacko takes over as CEO of Kerala Bank

February 29, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Jorty M. Chacko

Jorty M. Chacko | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Jorty M. Chacko has taken charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kerala State Co-operative Bank (Kerala Bank).

A selection committee headed by the Kerala Chief Secretary had recommended the name of Mr. Chacko following the end of the tenure of the current CEO, which was sanctioned by the State Cabinet. The Reserve Bank of India had earlier given nod to his appointment.

Mr. Chacko took over as CEO of Kerala Bank after having served as executive director (retail banking division) of IDBI Bank for five years. He has served in leading banks in Kerala for 10 years, working across various portfolios including retail banking, treasury and risk management, and NRE business.

