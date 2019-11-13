Jolly’s motive was to secure ancestral property: report

A remand report of Jolly Joseph, prime suspect in the Koodathayi serial murders, said that she had poisoned to death her father-in-law Tom Thomas to secure his ancestral property of Ponnamattam.

The report submitted by the special police team probing the cases before the Thamarassery Munsif Magistrate Court said that Jolly had laced Thomas’ vitamin capsules with cyanide so as to kill him at his residence in the evening on August 26, 2008.

Investigators had already gathered evidence to prove that she had forged documents and title deeds to convert the landed property to her name.

The Koodathayi killings pertain to the death of retired education department officer Tom Thomas; his wife and retired teacher Annamma Thomas; their son Roy Thomas, first husband of Jolly; Sily, wife of Shaju Zacharias, the second husband of Jolly; her two-year old daughter Alphine; and Annamma's brother-in-law Mathew Manjadiyil under mysterious circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court remanded Jolly to police custody for interrogation till November 18 in connection with the case of murder of Thomas.

As of now, Jolly was arrested in five murder cases. She was in police custody for 27 days in four other cases.

In a related development, the Thamarassery Munsif Magistrate Court gave permission to the police to record the arrest of M.S. Mathew aka Shaji, a jewellery employee who had helped Jolly to procure cyanide. His arrest in connection with the murder of Thomas would be recorded at the Kozhikode district jail.

Shaji, who was in police custody for three days in connection with the murder of Alphine, was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody till November 25.

Investigators also planned to take Jolly to Idukki and Pala to gather more evidence There were reports that she had stayed in Pala for a year. The original title deed, the police believe, was in the possession of her relative in Idukki.

A probe has also been launched to identify the source of Jolly getting her forged B.Com., M.Com. and NET qualified certificates.