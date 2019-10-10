Koodathayi serial murder case: Prime accused Jolly Joseph sent in police custody

Jolly Shaju, prime accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case, was given in police custody by the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday. She was given in police custody along with two other suspects, M.S. Mathew and Prajikumar, who allegedly gave cyanide to her to commit the crime.

There was a huge turnout on the Kozhikode District Jail premises and the Thamarassery court.

Prajikumar, who tried to interact with the media, claimed he was cheated by Jolly and Mathew. He claimed that the two sourced cyanide from him on the pretext of killing rats. The bail applications moved by Prajikumar and Mathew were rejected by the court.

Evidence from spot

The police said they would be taken to locations at Koodathayi and Kodencheri where the suspicious deaths took place between 2002 and 2016. They would be in police custody till October 16.

Jolly would be grilled by a team of expert investigators included on the 35-member reconstituted District Crime Branch team.

List of visitors

The police collected details of some of the suspects who visited the Ponnamattom family in the past two months from visuals from some of the closed circuit television cameras in the area. An intensive search would be made to recover the remaining portion of cyanide allegedly used by the woman to endanger the six victims, including three in her family.

Jolly would be taken to the Ponnamattom house, where three of the deaths took place.

The three were arrested by the Crime Branch on October 5. The police moved the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday to submit the custody application. The custody was sought mainly to probe Jolly’s role into the newly emerged allegations of murder attempts.

‘Never met Jolly’

A Correspondent writes from Kattappana: The Kattappana-based astrologer Krishnakumar, who is suspected to have given an amulet to Jolly Shaju, has denied any connection with her or her former husband Roy Thomas.

“I do not keep a register of those visiting me for more than two years. But I am sure I did not meet Jolly,” he said.