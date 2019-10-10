Jolly has targeted more persons: CB

The Crime Branch (CB) squad investigating the Koodathayi serial murders has come across more suspicious incidents in which the prime accused Jolly Joseph targeted five more persons, including those in her own family. It was found that five girls had a narrow escape from murder attempts at different times.

CB sources said the girls were reportedly served food laced with poison and all of them exhibited signs of poisoning such as vomiting and dizziness. However, they all survived.

These incidents came to light when a parent revealed his suspicion to the police. Two of the girls were reportedly her friends’ children. Police sources said Jolly harboured a “hidden hatred” towards girls and reportedly treated them as a burden for the families. The five suspected incidents would be probed after getting the custody of Jolly, 47, who is in judicial custody.

The suspicious death of local Congress leader M. Ramakrishnan, who had financial deals with Jolly, too would be probed. He too had reportedly showed similar symptoms before he collapsed and died a few years ago. His son has filed a petition seeking an investigation.

The sources said Shaju, Jolly’s husband, was not given a clean chit or any assurance to make him an approver in the case. He would be interrogated for verifying some of the contradictions in his statement and that of his wife.

As of now, about 20 people, who had links with Jolly and her financial deals, are on the list of suspects to be questioned further in the case. A revenue officer and a few officials at the National Institute Technology, Calicut, may be grilled soon.

Jolly, along with two of her aides, was arrested by the District Crime Branch squad on October 5. She was allegedly found responsible for the murder of her former husband Roy Thomas, father-in-law Tom Thomas, mother-in-law Annamma Thomas, and Annamma’s brother Mathew Manchadiyil and other two relatives between 2002 and 2016.

The conspiracy was exposed after Rojo, son of Tom Thomas, filed a petition with the Crime Branch seeking a fresh investigation into the suspicious deaths in his family.

Meanwhile, the police have expanded the Special Investigation Team probing the murders. District Police Chief, Kozhikode Rural, K. G. Simon will now have 35 officers to probe various angles of the case. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has commandeered the services of IT experts and forensic doctors to help the probe.

Astrologer missing

A Correspondent writes from Idukki: An astrologer who is suspected to have provided an amulet to Jolly have been reported absconding. A visiting card along with the amulet was found in the pant worn by Roy Thomas at the time of his death. The astrologer, a resident of Kattappana town, had provided the amulet and a powder-like substance to Jolly.