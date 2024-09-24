ADVERTISEMENT

Joint verification unearths rule violations on Chokramudi hills

Published - September 24, 2024 08:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Stumps of felled trees on the Chokramudi hills, near Munnar, in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

A joint verification by the Revenue department on Tuesday unearthed many rule violations, including constructions, on the Chokramudi hills in Idukki.

The verification was done by a special team led by Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan. Officials from the Revenue, Forest, Geology, Soil Conservation, and Public Works departments were part of the team. The team will submit a report to the District Collector soon.

Sources said the Forest department apprised the team that the area was an active habitat of the Nilgiri thars and wild elephants. “Neelakurinji and other rare plants are on the hills. But the constructions have not taken place on forestland,” the sources said.

Forest officials also sought a study by the Kerala Forest Research Institute to assess the destruction of rare plants on the Chokramudi hills against the backdrop of the constructions.

Sources said the Geology department recommended a ban on construction activities on the hills. “Soil piping was found on the site of the check-dam, and it shows that construction activities will lead to landslips. A recent report by a district geologist states that if construction activities continue on the hills, there are possibilities of landslips, similar to the disaster in Wayanad, in the area,” the sources said.

During the verification, the Forest and Geology departments informed the Subcollector that eucalyptus and other trees in the area had been felled.

The Devikulam Subcollector told mediapersons that all aspects of the land grab on the Chokramudi hills would be verified and a report would be submitted to the Collector soon.

A recent report by a special investigation team (SIT), headed by K. Sethuraman, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, reported the connivance of revenue officials in the encroachment on government land at Chokramudi and recommended action against the officials.

