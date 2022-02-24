Joint survey to end land disputes in upland areas of Kozhikode yet to become a reality

Over 200 farmers struggle to prove their ownership of land

An assurance earlier made by the State government to farmers that a joint survey will be carried out with the support of various departments to end the existing land ownership disputes between farmers and the Forest department is yet to become a reality. Many farm landholders in the upland areas are unable to sell their land or remit tax to prove their ownership because of the delay in the project.

Over two hundred farmers living close to forest areas in Koorachundu, Chakkittappara and Kanthaladu villages are the worst hit. Though they claim that they have all the required legal documents to prove the ownership over property, the Forest department is yet to approve it because of the government’s call for a joint survey.

It was after long years of struggle and discussions that the decision to carry out a joint survey with the support of Forest and Revenue departments and the local administration was taken by the government. Though a few measures were taken in some of the villages, it soon came to an end following some minor disagreements with landholders.

In Koorachundu village, some of the landholders have approached the district administration again to complete the process without further delay. The Panangad grama panchayat in the village is now leading the protest with the support of various farmers’ organisations and political parties. According to them, the panchayat had the highest number of farmers who were struggling due to the issue.

“Many of the farmers are in huge debt or need money for the education or marriage of their children. Because of the pending joint survey, they may not be able to do anything to monetise their property,” said a farm organisation leader from the panchayat. He pointed out that there were also many elderly persons who would not be able to continue the legal fight for a long time.

Citing the farmers’ demand, a memorandum has also been submitted to Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran for immediate action. According to Forest Department sources, the Minister is likely to hold a meeting with the heads of various departments at Kozhikode Collectorate on March 31.