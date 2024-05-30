Joint meeting to address concerns of migrant workers from Wayanad

A meeting of senior officials of various departments, chaired by Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj, on May 29 (Wednesday) decided to hold a joint meeting with the district administration of the neighbouring Coorg district in Karnataka to ensure the welfare of migrant workers from Wayanad.

Hundreds of workers from the district, especially tribal workers, have been working in coffee and ginger plantations in adjacent districts in Karnataka. Still, the welfare and security of the workers are yet to be ensured. Hence, a joint meeting of officials of both the district administrations was the need of the hour, Ms. Raj said.

Details of agencies that take workers to Karnataka would also be collected, and sensitisation programmes would be organised for the agencies. The meeting would be held in the first week of June, the Collector said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.