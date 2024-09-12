GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Joint inspections held in Kollam to prevent unfair trade practices during Onam

16 cases were registered for violations, including non-display of price list, during the inspections since September 5

Updated - September 12, 2024 06:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The squads formed to find irregularities in Onam market inspected various business establishments in the district on Thursday and took action against violations.

During the inspection, officials from the Food and Civil Supplies department detected lapses in the display of price list and timely issue of bills to consumers; hoarding; black marketeering; and overcharging.

While the Legal Metrology department found irregularities related to weighing scales, packing labels, and short weight of goods, the Food Safety department identified violations regarding cleanliness in hotels and fruit and vegetable markets.

In the inspections conducted since September 5, a total of 16 cases were registered for violations, including non-display of price list. After conducting 53 inspections, the Food Safety department filed six cases and the Legal Metrology department identified 12 irregularities.

During an inspection led by the Karunagapally taluk supply officer, 6,430 kg of foodgrain and cooking gas cylinders without adequate records were seized from two places in Kulasekharapuram panchayat.

The district supply officer informed that the inspections will be intensified in the coming days.

Published - September 12, 2024 06:51 pm IST

