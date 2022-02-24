Joint inspection of fishing boats, engines on February 27

Assessment for issuance of kerosene permit

Fisheries, Civil Supplies and Matsyafed officials will conduct a one-day joint inspection of boats and engines using kerosene as fuel on February 27, said Minister Saji Cherian on Thursday. The inspection will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day 27 at designated centres across the State.

The inspection was earlier postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 third wave. All vessels with required documents should be produced at the inspection centres in all nine coastal districts. Engines not produced before the officials will not be issued kerosene permit for fishing. Only one person can enter the inspection centre with the craft due to COVID-related restrictions.

Engines bought within the last 10 years can be produced, while registration, fishing licence and Fisheries Information Management System registration are mandatory for all engines. Permit will be issued for a maximum of two engines per person, said the Minister.

The last date for accepting applications was extended twice. “However, fishers have requested to consider engines that have completed registration after the January 8 deadline. It is estimated that around 200 registrations were made after that date. Such applications and those of other eligible fishers who failed to submit their applications on time will be considered later and a separate inspection will be held for them on another day,” said the Minister, adding that the government’s policy is to issue kerosene permits to all those who are eligible.