Joint inspection exposes violation of rules by quarry operators

January 19, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Kozhikode

Several trucks were impounded for violation of weight norms

The Hindu Bureau

Special squads comprising officials from the Department of Mining and Geology, Revenue and Police carried out joint inspections in various quarry and crusher units in the district on Wednesday following reports that there was rampant violation of operational rules.

Several trucks were impounded during the flash inspection on the charges of carrying overload. It was the continuation of the actions initiated a few months ago against some of the operators in the field. Sources said there were also other safety rule violations noticed during the raid in quarry and crusher units.

Meanwhile, the Small Scale Quarry and Crusher Operators’ Association leaders said they would be forced to launch an indefinite strike and shut all the units under their control if the authorities were not ready to stop the ongoing raid and impounding of vehicles. They accused officials of interrupting the quarry operations for hours in the name of raids apart from imposing hefty fines.

“It is the revenge of a section of officers against the quarry operators. If they are truthful, they should also impound private buses and KSRTC buses for violation of such weight norms,” said M.K. Babu, general secretary, Small Scale Quarry Operators’ Association. He also said the Chief Minister and other State ministers should respond on the issue.

