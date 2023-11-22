ADVERTISEMENT

Joint council’s protest march against participatory pension enters Kottayam

November 22, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Service Protection March, a State-wide programme organised by the Joint Council of State Service Organisations, against the participatory pension scheme by the State government, entered Kottayam district on Wednesday.

Led by its chairman K. Shanawaz Khan, the organisation took out the first leg of protest march from Changanassery to Kottayam and was accorded reception at various points. The second leg of the march is scheduled to be taken from Kaduthuruthy to Vaikom on Thursday. The march will resume in Alappuzha on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US