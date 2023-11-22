Joint council’s protest march against participatory pension enters Kottayam

November 22, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Civil Service Protection March, a State-wide programme organised by the Joint Council of State Service Organisations, against the participatory pension scheme by the State government, entered Kottayam district on Wednesday.

Led by its chairman K. Shanawaz Khan, the organisation took out the first leg of protest march from Changanassery to Kottayam and was accorded reception at various points. The second leg of the march is scheduled to be taken from Kaduthuruthy to Vaikom on Thursday. The march will resume in Alappuzha on Friday.