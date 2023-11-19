Joint Council wants old pension scheme restored

November 19, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam district leg of the Civil Service Samrakshana Yathra undertaken by the Joint Council with slogans such as ‘pension is a right’, ‘civil services are essential for the land’, and ‘corruption is a danger to society’ concluded on Saturday.

At Kothamangalam, Kamala Sadanandan, CPI State executive member, inaugurated the reception accorded to the Yathra which began from Kasaragod on November 1. She said the contributory pension scheme review committee report was published following the intervention of the Joint Council through court. Employees have realised this, and the need now is to restore the old pension scheme in place of the contributory pension scheme, she said.

Ms. Sadanandan also emphasised the role played by civil services in the development of society. P.T. Benny, reception committee chairman, presided over. Nanma Cultural Forum of the Joint Council presented ‘Veyil Kollunnavar’, a street play, at places where the Yathra was received.