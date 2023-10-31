Joint Council ‘padayatra‘ from Kasaragod to the capital to start today

October 31, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Joint Council State committee will take out a ‘padayatra‘, a foot march, from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram from November 1 in which members of the service organisation will press for demands including withdrawal of the contributory pension scheme which, according to them, destroyed the civil service.

A release issued by the Joint Council on Tuesday said the issues faced by the civil service in Kerala and India would be brought to the attention of all employees and people in the State through a foot march that begins from Kasaragod on Kerala Piravi Day and ends in Thiruvananthapuram on December 7.

Communist Party of India (CPI) National Executive Member P. Santhoshkumar, MP, will hand over the flag to the Jatha Captain at Kasaragod, kickingstart the State-long march. The march will be accorded receptions at over 150 centres in 14 districts in the State. CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran will inaugurate a public meeting organised as part of the valedictory function at E.K. Nayanar Park in Thiruvananthapuram on December 7.

At least 2,000 people in each district were expected to join the procession at various stages, while around half a lakh people would participate in the march across the State, said the release.

Public meetings had been organised as part of the march at 90 centres across the State. Throughout the march, the employees would pledge to continue the strike till they achieved the main demand of withdrawing the contributory pension, said the release.