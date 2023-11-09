Joint Council calls for social audit of govt. expenses

November 09, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Joint Council of State Service Organisations general secretary Jayachandran Kallingal has demanded that the government’s complete expenses, including benefits given to employees, should be subjected to social auditing.

Mr. Kallingal raised the demand at the inaugural of the Malappuram leg of a march to ‘save civil service’ being taken out by the Joint Council here on Thursday.

The Joint Council has been leading the march from Kasaragod (from November 1) by raising the slogan ‘Save Pension, Save Civil Service, Quit Corruption’.

According to him, it was wrong to say that much of the government revenue was being spent to pay employees and for their pension. “Pension is an employee’s right. The Supreme Court has underscored it. A social audit of the government expenses will help people understand the truth,” he said.

CPI State council member Irumban Saidalavi inaugurated the district leg of the march. Party State committee member P. Biju presided.

