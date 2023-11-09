ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Council calls for social audit of govt. expenses

November 09, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘save civil service’ march staged by the Joint Council of State Service Organisations entering Malappuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Joint Council of State Service Organisations general secretary Jayachandran Kallingal has demanded that the government’s complete expenses, including benefits given to employees, should be subjected to social auditing.

Mr. Kallingal raised the demand at the inaugural of the Malappuram leg of a march to ‘save civil service’ being taken out by the Joint Council here on Thursday.

The Joint Council has been leading the march from Kasaragod (from November 1) by raising the slogan ‘Save Pension, Save Civil Service, Quit Corruption’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it was wrong to say that much of the government revenue was being spent to pay employees and for their pension. “Pension is an employee’s right. The Supreme Court has underscored it. A social audit of the government expenses will help people understand the truth,” he said.

CPI State council member Irumban Saidalavi inaugurated the district leg of the march. Party State committee member P. Biju presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US